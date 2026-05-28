New funding initiative promotes innovation in Vietnamese museums

The grant program “Curating Futures Vietnam 2026: Developing Exhibition Ideas” has officially opened for applications from public museums across Vietnam.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the University of Sydney, Australia, and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture.

People visit the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History.

According to the organizers, the program focuses on supporting the development of exhibition concepts that integrate technology, community, sustainable development, and the preservation of living cultural heritage. Furthermore, it encourages innovative approaches to curatorial practices and heritage storytelling.

Outstanding ideas selected through the program will have the opportunity to receive financial support to bring their projects to life.

The deadline for registration is June 12, 2026.

By Hong Duong- Translated by Huyen Huong