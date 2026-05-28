Culture/art

New funding initiative promotes innovation in Vietnamese museums

SGGP

The grant program “Curating Futures Vietnam 2026: Developing Exhibition Ideas” has officially opened for applications from public museums across Vietnam.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the University of Sydney, Australia, and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture.

chu-de-7908.jpg
People visit the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History.

According to the organizers, the program focuses on supporting the development of exhibition concepts that integrate technology, community, sustainable development, and the preservation of living cultural heritage. Furthermore, it encourages innovative approaches to curatorial practices and heritage storytelling.

Outstanding ideas selected through the program will have the opportunity to receive financial support to bring their projects to life.

The deadline for registration is June 12, 2026.

By Hong Duong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnamese museums funding initiative University of Sydney Australia the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture development of exhibition concepts preservation of living cultural heritage curatorial practices and heritage storytelling

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn