New direct route linking HCMC, India’s Kochi launched

A direct air route connecting HCMC and Kochi, also known as Cochin - a major port city on the Malabar Coast of India has been launched, starting on August 12.

The new service creates a new opportunity for cooperation relations, investment, and tourism between the Indian locality and the southern economic hub of Vietnam.

The low-cost carrier Vietjet will operate four return flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The flights will depart from HCMC at 7:20 pm and arrive in Kochi at 22:50 pm, take off at Kochi at 11:50 pm (local time), and land at HCMC at 6:40 am (local time).

The Kochi-HCMC direct route creates a favorable condition for attracting more businesses, investors, and visitors to the city and Vietnam as well as carrying tourists to Kochi, a place of historical and cultural interest in India.

Vietjet currently operates four direct routes from HCMC to Indian localities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.