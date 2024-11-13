New chapter in partnership between HCMC and Kanagawa, Japan

On Nov 13, the Kanagawa investment seminar was held in HCMC, with the participation of leaders from HCMC, Kanagawa, as well as representatives from agencies, organizations, businesses, and associations from both domestic and international sectors.

Leaders and representatives of agencies from Ho Chi Minh City and Kanagawa Province

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, highlighted that with the attention of leaders from both sides and the enthusiastic support of organizations, businesses, and citizens, HCMC and Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa, have carried out many concrete and practical cooperation activities since establishing their friendly relations in 2007.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, speaks at the seminar.

The relationship between HCMC and Kanagawa Province, as well as Japan in general, has always been based on mutual trust and a long-term spirit of cooperation. Mr. Vo Van Hoan praised the active and dynamic role of Japanese businesses, including those from Kanagawa, in contributing to the socio-economic development of HCMC.

This seminar is the first Kanagawa investment seminar to be held in HCMC, aimed at exploring new cooperation opportunities in investment aligned with the strategic directions of both localities and countries. Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed his belief that the decision of Kanagawa’s government to choose HCMC as the venue for the first seminar reflects not only their interest and affection for the city but also their recognition of its potential and contribution to fostering bilateral ties.

Leaders of Kanagawa Province, along with representatives from Japanese agencies, organizations, associations, and businesses

Kanagawa, located near Tokyo with a modern investment ecosystem, is an ideal investment destination and offers many collaboration opportunities for businesses in HCMC and Vietnam, focusing on sustainable development and value creation. With its advantages in key sectors such as industry, logistics, healthcare, and education, Kanagawa and HCMC share many areas of common interest for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan believes that this seminar will not only mark a new chapter in the cooperation between HCMC and Kanagawa, but also in the broader economic and sustainable development relations between Vietnam and Japan.

Mr. Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in HCMC, speaks at the seminar.

At the seminar, Mr. Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan to HCMC, shared that since 2015, Kanagawa had organized the "Vietnam Festa in Kanagawa" festival in Japan. In 2018, Kanagawa expanded the initiative to include the "Kanagawa Festival in Vietnam" and has continued this tradition. With the strengthening of bilateral relations, Mr. Ono Masuo expressed his hope that Kanagawa, along with other Japanese regions, will continue to actively promote and enhance exchanges with Vietnam.

Mr. Kuroiwa Yuji, Governor of Kanagawa, provides insights into the province's investment environment.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan