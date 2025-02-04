Nearly US$2 million fines issued on environmental violations in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment reported to the City People's Committee on the results of inspections and administrative penalties for environmental and water resource violations in 2024.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment indicated that in 2024, authorities conducted 4,562 planned inspections and 1,105 unplanned inspections in the fields of industrial production, commerce and service sectors. Among them, there were 168 facilities under pre-notified inspections, and 937 facilities were inspected suddenly.

Violations detected during these inspections, including discharging wastewater and emissions exceeding regulatory limits; operating without legal environmental documentation; and failing to submit the receipt of granting permit on groundwater extraction fees.

From December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, there were 2,351 administrative violations in total, including 29 cases that received warnings; 21 cases under review for penalty decisions and 2,301 fined cases, with total penalties exceeding VND51 billion (nearly US$2 million).

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has established multiple channels for receiving reports and complaints about environmental pollution via the 1022 Information Portal, hotline via phone, email, text messages and direct complaint submissions, helping authorities to promptly inspect and address violations.

In 2024, authorities received a total of 5,583 reports related to environmental violations. Of which, 5,556 cases have been inspected and addressed; 23 cases are still under review and four remain unresolved.

The inspections and handling of public sanitation violations are carried out through direct and indirect surveillance and enforcement.

Urban order forces, construction inspectors and environmental and urban management officials at the district and ward levels have undertaken direct enforcement, meanwhile, surveillance and indirect enforcement are identified through the camera system.

The polluted Xuyen Tam Canal, Binh Thanh District, HCMC (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

Last year, Thu Duc City and other districts installed an additional 1,855 cameras, raising the total number of cameras across the city to 59,803.

Through both direct and indirect surveillance in 2024, authorities detected 5,225 violations in total. Among them, 4,906 violations were found during inspections and 319 violations were identified via cameras.

Authorities have fined 3,920 cases, issued 305 reminders; and imposed a total fine of over VND2 billion (US$79,290). Of this, the fines from indirect enforcement via cameras amounted to VND42 million (US$1,665).

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong