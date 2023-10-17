Nearly 9,000 group tickets for trains on Tet 2024 booked

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) on October 17 informed that nearly 9,000 group tickets were booked for trains on Tet 2024. Of these, 1,200 tickets were completed their payment.

The company received registration for group tickets from September 30 to October 14 and began selling group tickets after October 15. The ticket purchase payment process must be finished from now until October 19.

Saratrans will offer individual tickets from October 20.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520, 19000109 or mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay, Viettelpay.

Additionally, passengers can scan a QR code with the iPhone camera to order and pay for food on trains starting on October 16.