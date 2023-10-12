Saratrans to start selling Tet 2024 train tickets on October 24

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) on October 12 announced its train schedules for the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday) season.

Accordingly, the company will operate 10 pairs of trains on the North-South route and another 10 pairs of trains on the routes connecting HCMC to Vinh, Dong Hoi, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, Hanoi and Da Nang from January 26 to February 26, 2024.

There will be a number of additional trains on the Saigon- Hue/Da Nang/Tam Ky/Quang Ngai/Nha Trang routes from February 9-12, 2024.

The railway company is planning to operate 390 trains with 200,000 seats to serve passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival.

The company received registration for group tickets from September 30 to October 14 and will begin selling group tickets after October 15. It will offer individual tickets from October 20.

Each passenger is allowed to book and buy a maximum of ten tickets per route.

Passengers will get a three-percent discount if they buy tickets for trains departing from Saigon Station on February 8, 2024, with a distance of 1,000 kilometers and over.

Groups of ten passengers and over will receive a two – eight-percent discount while tour guides will enjoy a 30 - 90 percent discount.

Saratrans is also offering a five-percent discount to passengers who buy return tickets, a 10-20 percent discount to students, and a 5-30 percent discount on trains running with empty seats.

The company continues to offer special promotional programs for people under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly, children, members of trade unions, and passengers with membership cards.

Group and individual tickets can be returned or exchanged 24 and 48 hours prior to the departure date respectively.

Train fares can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520, 19000109 or mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay, Viettelpay.