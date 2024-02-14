Nearly 57,000 people visit Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum during Tet

A view of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, over 500 visitors offered incense to the late leader at the Da Chong (K9) historical relic site in Hanoi’s outlying district of Ba Vi in the period.



During the most important annual festival in Vietnam, people often commemorate their ancestors and those who rendered great services to the nation.



President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An. He devoted all of his life to the national liberation cause while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.



He led the nation to success in the struggle for national independence and in establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) following the August Revolution in 1945. The President passed away on September 2, 1969.



His mausoleum, opening to the public on August 29, 1975, is an important landmark of Hanoi capital city and stands integrated to the political and social history of Vietnam.



K9 was a venue where President Ho Chi Minh, Politburo and Party Central Committee members decided the country’s crucial issues during the anti-American war. It was also chosen to preserve the body of the late President from 1969-1975.

VNA