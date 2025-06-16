Nearly 1,000 journalists join race in celebration of Vietnam Revolutionary Press

Nearly 1,000 runners, who are reporters and journalism students from various organizations across the country, enthusiastically joined a marathon, named “Proud of My Beloved City” Walk and Run – Agribank Cup 2025.

The race format, under both walking and running methods, took place on the morning of June 15 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Journalist Tran Trong Dung (second from the left), Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association, and journalist Nguyen Tan Phong, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, receive the Vietnam Record Certificate.

This event set a Vietnamese record for the highest number of participating journalists. This was also the first-ever nationwide sports event associated with the journalism community.

Among the attendees were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung along with approximately 6,000 athletes, including 802 working in the field of journalism.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (center) joins the race.

The race was organized by the Vietnam Journalists Association in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) and Nexus Media Corporation, as part of a series of activities commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).

On this occasion, representatives of the Vietnam Record Organization announced and presented a record certificate to the Vietnam Journalists Association for the walking–running event, titled "Proud of My Beloved City- Agribank Cup 2025," which officially became the sports competition with the largest number of participating journalists in Vietnam.

Runners who finished their races within the designated time limits were awarded commemorative medals featuring the number 100 symbolizing the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press along with the logo of the Vietnam Journalists Association.

Some photos captured at the race by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters:

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong