Naval ship returns to HCMC after visit to southwestern islands, DK1/10 platform

A working delegation of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday came back to the city after the eight-day visit to officers, soldiers and residents on the southwestern islands.

On September 22 afternoon, a naval ship carrying all members of the working delegation docked at the Marine Brigade 125 Port after they completed their missions to visit to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2, Naval Region 5 and DK1/10 platform and people living on the southwestern islands.

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung were present at the welcoming ceremony.

During eight days of their mission, from September 15 to September 22, the delegates paid visits, extended the best wishes of health and happiness for soldiers, officers and residents on the islands to encourage their spirit to fulfill their assigned missions.

Besides, the delegation presented meaningful gifts and financial support to forces stationed on the islands, offshore platform and households on the islands and gave gifts to officers and soldiers on duty on the islands who are residents of Ho Chi Minh City.

The journey and gifts cost over VND3.4 billion (US$176,445).

The journey has important meaning, demonstrating the deep concerns of the Party Committee, Government and people of Ho Chi Minh City for people on duty of protecting the sea and islands sovereignty of the country.

Some photos at the welcoming ceremony at the Marine Brigade 125 Port: