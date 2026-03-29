National Tourism Year- Gia Lai 2026 launched with spectacular opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of National Tourism Year– Gia Lai 2026 was held at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province, last night, March 28.

The opening ceremony of National Tourism Year– Gia Lai 2026 takes place at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Gia Lai Province People’s Committee, officially opened the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026, with the theme "Gia Lai – Where the great forests meet the blue sea”, featuring a large-scale artistic program that blended modern performance with traditional cultural elements, celebrating the connection between the Central Highlands and the sea.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attend the opening ceremony.

The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, along with other officials and guests.

The opening ceremony was staged as a large-scale live performance combined with a mega concert, seamlessly blending modern artistic expression with traditional cultural elements. Through stage design, music, choreography and visual effects, the program vividly portrayed the journey connecting the vast highlands to the blue sea.

The performance was structured into four thematic chapters. The artistic space was crafted as a dynamic cultural landscape, where the sounds of gongs resonated with historical spirit and contemporary life, illustrating the intersection between the Central Highlands and the South Central Coast.

Each segment symbolized the origins of life, the flow of cultural heritage and aspirations for development.

With the participation of about 2,200 artists, singers and performers, the program created a dynamic and immersive cultural celebration.

>>>Below are some photos from the opening ceremony of the National Tourism Year- Gia Lai 2026.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong