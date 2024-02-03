National Tourism Authority announces digital boost

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has announced that the sector is actively pushing forward digital transformation via building a smart tourism ecosystem.

Tourists buy e-tickets at Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (Photo: Tourism Information Technology Center)

The strategic move is designed to improve State management and the overall tourist experience.

Key components of this ecosystem include platforms such as the Vietnam travel management and business system, the Vietnam Travel app, a smart tourism card, and notably, an electronic ticketing system.

Most recently, the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts has collaborated with the VNAT’s Tourism Information Technology Centre to launch an electronic ticketing system. It eliminates the necessity for visitors to queue at counters for ticket purchases, offering a streamlined experience with various user-friendly self-check-in options.

Previously, this system was deployed at the Temple of Literature, the Ho Chi Minh Presidential Palace relic site and Quan Thanh Temple.

The World Economic Forum's 2021 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, released in May 2022 under the theme "Rebuilding for a Sustainable and Resilient Future", illustrates the increasing accessibility of tourism and travel services through digital platforms. These include online travel agencies, sharing economy platforms, online booking and payment, and mobile apps, providing maximum convenience for tourists while limiting direct contact and promoting seamless travel experiences.

The Vietnam tourism development strategy until 2030 also clearly states the need to accelerate the digital transformation process and to establish and develop a smart tourism ecosystem.

Vietnamplus