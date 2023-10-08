National marathoner Pham Tien San again wins men's 42-kilometer race

Famous Vietnamese athletes today gathered in Hanoi to compete in the 2023 Vpbank international marathon.

The 2023 Vpbank International Marathon in Hanoi kicked off in the early morning in the Hoan Kiem Lake area. This year, the event attracted nearly 11,000 competitors. This year, the tournament is part of a series of key sports activities to celebrate the Capital's Liberation Day (October 10).

The competition included a 42km marathon, half marathon - a road running event of 21.0975 kilometers, 10km and 5km.

In addition, the organizers also included a kids run event for children at the ages of 5 to 10.

With a marathon distance of 42km and a half-marathon of 21km, there will be the top 10 finalists for men and women. The Top 3 age groups for men and women with the following groups from 18 to 29 years old, from 30 to 39 years old, from 40 to 49 years old, from 50 to 59 years old, and 60 years old and above. With distances of 10km and 5km, there will be the top 3 finalists for men and women. This year, the tournament includes team awards

On the men's 42km run, Pham Tien San crossed the finish line in a time of two hours 36 minutes and 58 seconds while his rival, Kenyan athlete Kipsang Charles, tried to compete for the top position with Pham Tien San but failed to do so because he crossed the finish line in a time of two hours 37 minutes and 53 seconds.

Meanwhile, for the 42km female run, marathoner Leo Thi Tinh crossed the finish line in a time of three hours four minutes and 53 seconds. Runner Leo Thi Tinh was previously part of the national athletics team, while Pham Tien San is a player of the national triathlon team that won gold at the 32nd SEA Games.

Male marathoner Ha Van Nhat from the Northern Province of Thanh Hoa ran a distance of 21 km in one hour 15 minutes 24 seconds. Athlete Ha Van Nhat is also a player of the Vietnam triathlon team that competed at SEA Games 32 in May this year.

Elsewhere in the event, Pham Thi Hue won the Half marathon in one hour 18 minutes 44 seconds while her peer Ha Thi Hau ranked second with a time of one hour 20 minutes 59 seconds.

In the men's 10km race, athlete Le Van Thao reached the finish line first with a time of 34 minutes and the female winner was Khuat Phuong Anh with a time of 40 minutes 27 seconds. The men's 5km champion this time is athlete Tran Le Hoang and the women's 5km champion is Nguyen Thi Thanh.

After this tournament, a number of professional athletes will attend the national championship in Hanoi.