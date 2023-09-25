Tropical depression approaching mainland of Central region

An ongoing tropical depression is expected to slam the mainland of the Central region tomorrow.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the eye of the tropical low-pressure zone was located at around 340 kilometers east southeast of Da Nang and moved west at 15-20 kilometers per hour, packing gale-force winds.

As of 7 a.m. on September 25, the tropical low-pressure system was centered at around 15.2 degrees north latitude and 110.6 degrees east longitude.

It is expected that the system will then continue to move west-northwest at a speed of 10- 15 kilometers an hour and by tomorrow morning, it may slam the mainland of the Central region.

From the afternoon of September 25, the territorial waters from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai comprising the island districts of Con Co, Ly Son and Cu Lao Cham will be at alert gale-force winds level 6-7 and rough sea.

From September 25 to September 27, the North-Central and Mid-Central regions will suffer from moderate and torrential rainfalls between 100 mm and over 350 mm.

Similarly, the South-Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions will also experience thundery downpours.