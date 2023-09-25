Fishermen spend hours at sea floating in plastic boxes after boat capsizes

Three fishermen in Central Vietnam had ventured to the sea to fish oysters; due to strong waves, their boat was sunk; therefore, they spent hours at sea floating in plastic boxes after their boat capsized.

The three fishermen in the Central Provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh were reported to set off today to harvest oysters when suddenly the boat was sunk by strong waves and winds. Luckily, all three were able to hold on to plastic cans floating on the sea for a long time and then they were rescued and brought back safely to shore.

Commander of the Military Command of Ky Xuan Commune of Ha Tinh Province Nguyen Van Chinh said that the three fishermen whose boat sank while fishing for oysters were promptly rescued by local people.

According to military guards’ initial information, the unregistered fishing boat of fisherman Nguyen Van Tung in village 2 of Cam Linh Commune and his co-worker Nguyen Van Thuan in the same commune, Vo Duc Hung in Quang Binh Province today early set off for oyster exploit in the En island area, about 3 nautical miles from the mainland.

They were supposed to return the following morning their vessel was shipwrecked by the choppy conditions. They were seen by some local inhabitants and rescued after clinging to a plastic bottle in the open sea for a long time.

Currently, the health condition of the three fishermen is stable and they returned home. The sunken boat cannot be salvaged.