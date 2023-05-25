National Highway 50 project asked to be completed at end of 2024

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai asked National Highway 50 project to be completed and put into operation at the end of 2024.

On May 24, the Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee conducted supervision on the progress of the construction project of National Highway 50 in Binh Chanh District.

At the event, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, Luong Minh Phuc informed that the expansion project of National High 50 with a total length of 6.72 kilometers has an investment capital of nearly VND1,498 billion (US$64.4 million).

The project has six packages of construction of road foundations. Of these packages, four portions of building sections of parallel streets on National Highway 50 and Ba Lon Bridge gained qualification for construction implementation. Currently, the done work volume of ground leveling reached 64 percent and the soft ground treatment work by concrete piles achieved 29 percent. The fifth package is expected to be approved before June 20 to choose contractors for starting the construction in September. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

The People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District takes responsibility for carrying out ground clearance compensation and resettlement support for households affected by the project.

Mr. Phuc suggested the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District hand over land for the project before June 30 and implement procedures for relocating technical infrastructures to ensure the progress of the project.

In addition, the HCMC Transport Department needs to carry out an evaluation of items of ground leveling, tree planting, and lighting system before June 15.

According to representatives of Binh Chanh District, the project affected 729 households with a total area of 31 hectares. The district spent more than VND558.8 billion on site clearance compensation for 597 affected families and provided resettlement support for 15 cases. 607 households handed over premises to the project with a total area of 237,357.8 square meters.

The district suggested the Department of Natural Resources and Environment submit policies for compensation, support, and resettlement for four affected businesses and time to apply for compensation for affected families in Binh Hung Commune to the municipal People’s Committee.

The companies providing civil works of electrical, communications, water, and sewer services need to relocate technical infrastructures in May.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai asked the relevant departments and sectors to study the construction project of Binh Tien Street to gain a maximum of deployment of National Highway 50.

Binh Chanh District needs to delegate communes to strengthen management tasks of land and construction order, encourage affected local people and businesses to hand over land to the project as soon as possible and solve their complaints and problems to ensure the benefits of residents, enterprises, and the State.

He also asked the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC and the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District to sign a cooperation agreement on ensuring the project's progress