Rach Dia Bridge project asked to be completed at end of 2024

According to Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, Luong Minh Phuc, Rach Dia Bridge project was approved by the HCMC People’s Committee in 2001. The project’s adjustment was passed in September 2017. The bridge is 317.8 meters long and 10.5 meters wide. The approach roads have a total length of 233 meters and a width of 14-27 meters. The project worth more than VND512.7 billion is scheduled to be kicked off in June and completed at the end of 2024.

41 out of 50 affected households of the project in District 7 and 28 in 45 affected families in Nha Be District agreed to receive site clearance compensation and will hand over land for the project in June.

Mr. Phuc suggested the two districts complete site clearance compensation and land handover at the latest on June.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Investment suggested the municipal People’s Committee allocate VND93 billion for compensation, support, and resettlement plans.

The Transport Department will rearrange the routing of water supply pipelines before May 25 to support the Saigon Water Supply Corporation to relocate water supply pipes in August to hand over premises to the project.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai asked the relevant units to sign a cooperation agreement on solving obstacles to accelerate the disbursement of public investment and progress of the project, taking responsibility for encouraging local people to hand over land to the project.