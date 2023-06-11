National Day of Russia celebrated in HCMC

The Consulate General of Russia in HCMC yesterday held a ceremony celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the National Day of the Russian Federation (June 12, 1990 – 2023).

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Duong Anh Duc emphasized the traditional relations between the two countries have grown steadily over the years.

Additionally, the cooperation between HCMC and Russia in the fields of economy, tourism, visits, and exchanges between delegates and officials of the two nations has contributed to bilateral relations.

Russia has deployed 58 projects in the southern hub, with a total investment of over US$56 million. Meanwhile, HCMC has established friendly and cooperative relations with five Russian localities, including Sverdlovsk province, Saint Petersburg, the city of Moscow, the Moscow region, and Vladivostok province.

He highly appreciated the contribution of Russian Consul General to HCMC Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich in promoting relations between the southern metropolis and the Russian Federation.

The city’s leader hoped that Mr. Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich will continue to promote Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnerships, and friendship and cooperative relations between HCMC and Russian ministries and agencies.

For his part, Russian Consul General to HCMC Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich emphasized that Vietnam is a long-standing friend and trusted partner of the Russian Federation. He believed that the relationship between the two sides will increasingly develop.