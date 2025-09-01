National Day holiday sees tourist surge in HCMC, Vung Tau, Hue

Some localities have seen a significant increase in tourist arrivals over the first two days of the National Day holiday, with local tourism and transport sectors ramping up services to meet the demand.

Bai Sau Beach is crowded with holiday-makers

Yesterday afternoon, Bai Sau Beach in Vung Tau Ward, HCMC was lively with visitors enjoying the clear skies brought about by the lovely weather.

A major draw this holiday is the newly renovated Bai Sau Park, which features a spacious and clean beach, along with new seating and umbrellas. The park's open design provides easy access to the waterfront from multiple points.

According to Vung Tau Tourist Support and Management Center, the ward welcomed approximately 95,000 beach-goers over the two days, with about 75,000 visitors on August 31 alone. The center confirmed that all necessary safety and rescue services were in place, and the beach environment was kept clean and orderly.

Due to the high demand, hotel room rates, especially in the Bai Sau area, have been reported to be two or three times their normal price. The ward's new landmark project, Tam Thang, is also preparing to open, attracting visitors eager to take photos and check in.

In Hue City, visitor numbers to the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 31 were two to three times higher than on regular days. In addition to heritage sites, tourists flocked to community-based tourism destinations, Tam Giang Lagoon, and traditional culinary experiences.

According to the Hue Department of Tourism, total tourist arrivals during the holiday are estimated at 196,000, up nearly 51 percent compared with the same period in 2024. This includes about 23,000 international visitors, a rise of nearly 44 percent.

Tourism revenue reached around VND310 billion (US$11.7 million), an increase of nearly 135 percent. Overnight stays totaled 92,000, with average room occupancy at 72 percent. From August 31 to September 2, many facilities reported rates exceeded 85 percent. Alongside the tourism boom, Hue organized numerous art programs, street festivals, and heritage experiences—factors that contributed to making the city a top holiday destination.

Transportation in Hue also experienced strong growth. According to Pham Xuan Son, General Director of Hue Bus Station Joint Stock Company, passenger numbers increased by 20–30 percent compared with normal days, reaching 5,000–6,000 per day, mainly visitors from neighboring provinces.

In the Central City of Da Nang, the railway station served around 5,000 passengers daily, up 40 percent from regular days and 3–5 percent compared with the same period in 2024. In addition to its eight regular train services, the railway sector added SE17–SE18 trains on the Hanoi–Da Nang route during peak days. Seniors and war veterans received a 30 percent fare discount.

According to Head Doan Kim Tuan of the Passenger Transport Team at Da Nang Railway Transport Branch, ticket prices this year increased by about 5 percent compared with last year, depending on the route.

At Da Nang Central Bus Station, passenger numbers also rose sharply, with around 600 departures daily, serving thousands of travelers. Head Vo Quoc Dung of Service Protection at the bus station noted that ticket sales increased by 30 percent to 40 percent compared to last year.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan