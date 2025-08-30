National achievements exhibition draws over 300,000 visitors in two days

As per preliminary statistics from the organizers of the National Achievements Exhibition at the National Exhibition Center in Dong Anh, Hanoi, the event attracted more than 300,000 visitors over its first two days.

Outdoor exhibition area is named 'Aspiration for the sky'

The event with the theme ‘80 Years of the Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness’ quickly turned into a special cultural and political festival offering the public a chance to relive glorious historical milestones and to feel the nation’s strong momentum of growth today.

From early morning, thousands of people gathered at the exhibition gates. The vast venue buzzed with activity, from elderly visitors moved by memories of the past to young people eagerly taking photos and checking in at striking display areas. On its opening day alone, the exhibition welcomed more than 230,000 visitors, underscoring the strong appeal of this national-scale event.

The exhibition is designed as a vivid journey through 80 years of nation-building and development, featuring multiple thematic sections. At its heart, the most striking highlight is the “95 Years of the Party Flag Lighting the Way” area at the Kim Quy building.

This space recreates the nation's glorious milestones under the leadership of the Party, moving many visitors—especially veterans and the elderly—to pause for a long while, reflecting on the arduous yet proud journey of the revolution.

The digital studio area is one of the attractions for young people.

Many young visitors were excited to interact with humanoid robots for the first time and to experience modern technology in the exhibition space. Among the hundreds of display booths, the Vietnam Digital Film Studio became a much-anticipated ‘hot spot’.

Many valuable documents, images and artifacts about publishing are displayed in the exhibition.

Audiences not only view artifacts but also engage directly with cutting-edge film technology, creating scenes with green screens and virtual reality.

Many children were delighted to transform into animated characters, young visitors eagerly checked in, while older generations were pleasantly surprised at how familiar seemed distant technologies felt. These lively experiences turned the Digital Film Studio into one of the exhibition’s most prominent highlights.

In addition to booths from ministries, agencies, and businesses, the exhibition was brought to life with the vibrant cultural space of Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups. Distinguished artisan A Biu from Quang Ngai Province performed the Ba Na gong right in the heart of Hanoi, while Lo Thi Khan from Lai Chau showcased the traditional weaving craft and the tooth-dyeing custom of the Lu people. These unique cultural expressions captivated large crowds of visitors, underscoring efforts to preserve and promote national identity.

Outdoor display space with many modern weapons and equipment

In the publishing sector, the exhibition ‘Vietnam Publishing – 80 Years of Building, Development, and Integration’ brought together thousands of book titles along with valuable artifacts such as the Independent Newspaper from 1945 and the Typo 66 printing press—a witness to the printing industry during the resistance war. These artifacts offer the public a vivid picture of the role of publishing, printing, and distribution in the nation's struggle for independence and in its process of nation-building.

The outdoor spaces of the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security, featuring modern equipment, bulletproof electric SUVs, and intelligent patrol robots, also became major attractions for young people and families. Many children eagerly interacted with robots and explored virtual reality technologies at the booths of Vietnam Television and Viettel, creating experiences that were both immersive and educational.

In just two days, the exhibition ‘80 Years of the Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness’ proved its powerful appeal to the public. More than a showcase of achievements, it served as a space where history, culture, technology, and aspires converged instilling pride and reinforcing confidence in the nation’s future.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan