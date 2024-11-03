NA’s delegation surveys construction of railway stations at Long Thanh Airport

A working session on the adjustment of the investment project of Long Thanh International Airport and the location of the high-speed railway station was organized on November 2.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

The session was chaired by Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Economic Committee Nguyen Minh Son with the participation of a delegation from the Committee, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), and the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) Nguyen Tien Viet said that the construction of Package 5.10, the passenger terminal, has reached nearly 31 percent completion and is expected to be completed on August 31, 2026. The construction of Package 4.6 including the construction of runways, taxiways, and aprons, has reached nearly 43 percent completion and is scheduled to be put into technical operation before April 30, 2025.

The Deputy Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam proposed the construction of a runway with a total investment of VND3,455 billion (US$139 million) in the first phase and an adjustment of the implementation of phase 1 to run until 2026. In addition, the government is proposed to be allowed to decide on investments for each phase of the project without prior reporting to the National Assembly.

The delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Economic Committee surveys the location of the high-speed railway station at Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Economic Committee Nguyen Minh Son suggested the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the Ministry of Transport, and the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province to have solutions for accelerating the implementation of component projects.

The National Assembly (NA)’s Economic Committee will consider the proposal on adjusting the investment project of Long Thanh International Airport and submit a report to the National Assembly at the ongoing 8th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA).

Workers are working at the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Economic Committee surveyed the location of the high-speed railway station. Accordingly, Long Thanh International Airport will be connected by a road system and two railway lines including the North-South high-speed railway route and Thu Thiem - Long Thanh railway.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh