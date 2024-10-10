National

Ministry proposes postponement of completion date of Long Thanh Int’l Airport

The Ministry of Transport has just submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to adjust the investment project of Long Thanh International Airport.

Design of Long Thanh International Airport

Accordingly, the ministry has proposed building an additional runway and postponing the completion date of phase 1 of the project to 2026. It also suggests allowing the government to decide on the investment of each phase of the project without submitting reports to the National Assembly for approval before making investment decisions.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the adjustment of the construction of runway 3 from Phase 3 of the project to Phase 1 is expected to bring benefits for management and operations, ensuring investment efficiency and meeting operational demand.

The total investment for runway 3 is around VND3,455 billion (US$139 million), accounting for small amount of the total investment of component project 3 implemented by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) of VND99,019 billion (US$4 million).

Accordingly, phase 1 will see the construction of two runways, a passenger terminal, and auxiliary facilities to serve 25 million travelers and 1.2 million tons of cargo per year. The project is set to be completed in 2026.

According to Resolution No.94/2015/QH13 of the National Assembly on investment policy on the Long Thanh International Airport Project, phase 1 of the airfield was previously required to be completed and operational by the end of 2025.

