National

Long Thanh Int’l Airport’s runway asked to be completed before April 30, 2025

SGGPO

An emulation movement to complete the construction and technical operation of the runway of package 4.6 which is the second largest package in Sub-project 3 of the Long Thanh International Airport Project has been launched.

dsc-8512-3219jpg-1596.jpg
Representatives of the ACV and the joint venture of construction contractors for Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport Project signed an agreement committing to complete the construction and technical operation of the runway of package 4.6 before April 30, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The launching ceremony was co-organized by the Ministry of Transport, the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province on March 14.

Attending the event were Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyen Ngoc Canh, General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) Vu The Phiet, leaders of Long Thanh District and representatives of contractors.

The runway at Long Thanh International Airport has a length of 4,000 meters and a width of 70 meters that can receive the most advanced aircraft. The runway project is a prerequisite for Long Thanh International Airport to operate and ensure safe operation.

dsc-8503-5915jpg-5481.jpg
Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
z5247517463519-b32c1226818349fc1288c388c900476c-3078jpg-6107.jpg
Delegates attend the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The ACV has assigned the Project Management Board to coordinate with contractors to examine advanced construction technologies to shorten progress and ensure the quality of the project, especially construction site safety.

The joint venture of contractors has mobilized nearly 1,500 engineers and workers, together with around 350 construction vehicles and equipment to serve the project, complete the runway, and conduct calibration flights before April 30, 2025.

dsc-8490-6733jpg-424.jpg
At the construction site (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan, Long Thanh Aiport will be designed as a 4F class airport under the criteria of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He asked the ACV, the Project Management Board, construction units, and supervision consultants to regularly inspect, solve problems, closely coordinate, and monitor the progress of projects to make sure that projects meet important deadlines and stay on schedule.

On this occasion, representatives of the ACV and the joint venture of construction contractors for Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport Project signed an agreement committing to complete the construction and technical operation of the runway of package 4.6 before April 30, 2025.

Related News
By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Long Thanh International Airport runway package 4.6 Emulation Movement

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn