Long Thanh Int’l Airport’s runway asked to be completed before April 30, 2025

An emulation movement to complete the construction and technical operation of the runway of package 4.6 which is the second largest package in Sub-project 3 of the Long Thanh International Airport Project has been launched.

Representatives of the ACV and the joint venture of construction contractors for Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport Project signed an agreement committing to complete the construction and technical operation of the runway of package 4.6 before April 30, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The launching ceremony was co-organized by the Ministry of Transport, the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province on March 14.

Attending the event were Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyen Ngoc Canh, General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) Vu The Phiet, leaders of Long Thanh District and representatives of contractors.

The runway at Long Thanh International Airport has a length of 4,000 meters and a width of 70 meters that can receive the most advanced aircraft. The runway project is a prerequisite for Long Thanh International Airport to operate and ensure safe operation.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The ACV has assigned the Project Management Board to coordinate with contractors to examine advanced construction technologies to shorten progress and ensure the quality of the project, especially construction site safety.

The joint venture of contractors has mobilized nearly 1,500 engineers and workers, together with around 350 construction vehicles and equipment to serve the project, complete the runway, and conduct calibration flights before April 30, 2025.

At the construction site (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan, Long Thanh Aiport will be designed as a 4F class airport under the criteria of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He asked the ACV, the Project Management Board, construction units, and supervision consultants to regularly inspect, solve problems, closely coordinate, and monitor the progress of projects to make sure that projects meet important deadlines and stay on schedule.

On this occasion, representatives of the ACV and the joint venture of construction contractors for Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport Project signed an agreement committing to complete the construction and technical operation of the runway of package 4.6 before April 30, 2025.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh