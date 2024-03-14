Ministry asked for connectivity between railway stations, Long Thanh Airport

The Ministry of Transport has just requested the Railway Project Management Board, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, and the Transport Design Consultancy Corporation, to ensure the connection of the railway stations at Long Thanh Int'l Airport.

A perspective of Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province

According to the Ministry of Transport, Long Thanh International Airport will be connected by a road system and two railway lines including the North-South high-speed railway route and Thu Thiem - Long Thanh railway.

In the first phase of the construction, items of the Long Thanh International Airport project that are implementing include the runway area, Terminal 1, and connecting roads.

The north-south high-speed railway project's pre-feasibility study report is completing. The project includes a passenger station located between Terminals 1 and 2 in the airport.

Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway project’s pre-feasibility study report is also preparing. The project has two stations S19 and S20 located between Terminals 3 and 24in the airport.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh