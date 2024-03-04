Business

NA Chairman attends Binh Dinh industrial park, township opening

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the inauguration of the first phase of the Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial Park and Township in the central province of Binh Dinh on March 4.

dsc06333-8014jpg-9167.jpg
Officials witness the signing of cooperation deal at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Work on the industrial park and township, located in Canh Vinh commune of Van Canh district, was launched in September 2020 by the Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex IDC) and the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Group.

Invested with more than VND7.5 trillion (US$303.6 million), it covers a total area of 1,374ha in the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, comprising 1,000ha of industrial park and 374ha of resettlement, residential, trade, and service facilities.

The first phase, covering about 230ha, is now ready for secondary investors and has attracted four projects worth $96 million in total from Germany, Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands. About 90ha of residential land has also been put into use.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha considered the inauguration as important to industrialization and urbanization in Binh Dinh along with the transformation of the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone into a dynamic coastal one.

He said the Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial Park and Township is a new model requiring a methodological and comprehensive approach that boosts digital transformation and green transition while ensuring the harmony between economic growth and environmental protection. This is an orientation and also a requirement during the development of concentrated industrial, urban, and service areas.

Ha asked Becamex and VSIP, as leading developers of industrial park infrastructure, to take the lead in changing mindset about digital transformation and green infrastructure. They should build their own criteria for selecting investors with green, clean, and smart technology.

Besides, urban areas connected with industrial parks also need to be green, smart, and sustainable ones that have their own identities and comprehensive infrastructure systems, he went on.

The Deputy PM also stressed high-quality human resources as a factor attractive to investors, recommending Binh Dinh devise mechanisms and policies for mobilizing human resources to create new momentum and a worth-living environment for experts and scientists to come and contribute to local development.

He ordered the province to pay due attention to administrative reform, business climate improvement, and assistance for enterprises. It needs to propose facilities important to regional and inter-regional connectivity to be built, and promote its airport, seaport, and railway connectivity, including the East - West Economic Corridor and National Highway 19 that links Binh Dinh with the Central Highlands and Cambodia.

