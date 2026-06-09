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Multiple fruit festivals to take place in Ho Chi Minh City during this summer

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of festivals and events showcasing agricultural products and fruits this summer.

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Visitors purchase fruits at Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area. (Photo: SGGP)

Kicking off the season is the Southern Fruit Festival 2026, organized by Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area in June under the theme “The Sound of Alluvial Waters – The Flow of Heritage – Continuing Cultural Traditions.” The festival will run through the end of August.

At the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to explore and enjoy a wide variety of renowned fruits from the Mekong Delta, including durian, mangosteen, rambutan, longan, star apple, and Burmese grape. A highlight of the event is the recreation of Southern Vietnam’s cultural life through interactive spaces and elaborate fruit art displays.

Meanwhile, starting June 16, the People’s Committee of Binh Dong Ward will organize a Regional Agricultural Products Week at the Pegasuite residential area and along Streets No. 1 and No. 6. The event will feature more than 180 booths showcasing OCOP products and regional specialties from various localities, including Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Khanh Hoa, Vinh Long, An Giang, Hue, Dong Nai, and Can Tho.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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fruit festivals Ho Chi Minh City Southern Fruit Festival Regional Agricultural Products Week

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