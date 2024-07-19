Muay Thai Rampage’s semi-finals to offer thrilling bouts in HCMC

The Muay Thai Rampage x Road To ONE: Vietnam's semi-finals will be held on July 21 in HCMC.

WBC Muay Thai Vietnam champion Huynh Hoang Phi (left) is a title candidate of the Muay Thai Rampage x Road To ONE: Vietnam's straw-weight category. (Photos of Shadow Entertainment)

Four thrilling matches of the eight strongest fighters will take place at the city's martial art hub, Saigon Sports Club.

Cao Trong Quy of Bui Duy Vinh Dojo will face big trouble against WBC Muay Thai world title holder Truong Cao Minh Phat of Saigon Sports Club in the flyweight (61kg) bout.

The Red Lion, the only foreign fighter since the qualification round, of Venum Training Camp, will punch Nguyen Hao Hiep of Phi Long Chanh Dojo, also in the flyweight category.

In the strawweight (52kg) class, WBC Muay Thai Vietnam champion Huynh Hoang Phi will surely be a big obstacle for rising star Vu Dai Luat.

Meanwhile Nguyen Thanh Thoan of Kickboxing Vietnam will be up against former SEA Games champion Huynh Van Tuan of Muay-Kickboxing HCMC.

In addition to the main matches, there are two supporting events.

All eyes will be on the fight between world Muay Thai champion Huynh Ha Huu Hieu of HCMC and Hanoian young talent Hoang Khanh Mai, world silver medalist in the women's 45kg category.

World silver medal holder Le Hoang Duc of HCMC, who has had many years in the fighting community, will see national champion Duong Duc Bao from Binh Duong who took SEA Games silver last May and a world bronze last month in the men's 48kg class.

World Muay Thai champion Huynh Ha Huu Hieu will take part in a sporting event of the Muay Thai Rampage x Road To ONE: Vietnam on July 21 in HCMC.

Under card matches will be meets between Phan Trong Hieu vs Bui Tran Trieu (men's 63kg); K-Pa Thuan vs Mai Hong Phat (men's 60kg); Nguyen Tien Phat vs Vo Minh Nghia (men's 58kg) and Nguyen Van Nghia vs Phan Thanh Nhan (men's 56kg).

The Muay Thai Rampage will deliver a total of VND6 billion (US$236,000) to the fighters with winners of two categories receiving an invite to compete at the ONE Championship, the world largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing among others.

The bouts by Shadow Entertainment will be live aired on the Muay Thai Rampage's Facebook and Youtube channel as well as VTVCab's platforms.

VNS