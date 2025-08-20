Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi appointed Secretary of HCMC Party Agencies Party Committee

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, has assumed the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies.

The Executive Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 term consists of 35 members, while the Standing Party Committee has 11 members, and the Inspection Commission includes ten members.

On the morning of August 20, at the First Deputies Congress of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 term, the new Executive Party Committee, Secretary, Deputy Secretaries and Inspection Commission were introduced to the congress.

35 members of the Executive Commission for the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies are introduced at the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The 11 members of the Standing Party Committee include Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council; Mr. Vo Van Dung, Member of the Standing Commission for the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Commission of the HCMC Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee; and Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Commission of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi has been appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi serves as Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The deputy secretaries of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 term include Mr. Vo Van Minh, Mr. Duong Anh Duc. Deputy secretaries including Mr. Le Van Phong, Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai and Ms. Le Thi Hong Nga.

The Inspection Commission consists of ten members. Among them, Ms. Le Thi Hong Nga serves as Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong