Most localities to face high UV levels

Most of the localities nationwide will face ultraviolet (UV) levels of “high” and “very high” from August 2-4, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has announced.
Most localities face high UV levels (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, during the three days, the UV levels will be highly hazardous from 10 am to 1 pm in such cities as Ha Long (the northern province of Quang Ninh), Hai Phong, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The southern city of Can Tho will be at the “high” level in all three days, followed by Ca Mau province

People are advised to take extra precautions such as wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses, as well as ensuring hydration for the body.

Vietnamplus

