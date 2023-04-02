MOS World Championship - Viettel 2023 kicks off in three big cities

The MOS World Championship - Viettel 2023 officially opened this morning and the national qualifying round of the contest simultaneously took place in the three big cities of Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Nearly 2,200 candidates from 240 teams of provinces and cities, universities, academies, colleges and high schools nationwide joined in the contest this year.

After 13 seasons of successful organizing, the MOS World Championship – Viettel has helped Vietnamese youngsters to improve their skills, enhance digital competence and create momentum for future growth.

This year, the contest continues to implement two versions of Microsoft Office 2016 and Microsoft Office 2019. Of which, there will be three categories of completion, including Word, Excel and Powerpoint for each version.

The six best candidates of the contest will represent the country to compete at the world final by end of July 2023 in Orlando, Florida, the United States.

All of the candidates passing the national qualifying round will receive the MOS Certificate signed by the General Director of Microsoft which would be recognized all around the world certifying competence and office computer skills in accordance with the international standard.