More trains to serve Tet travel demand

Eight more train trips will run on the North - South route for the Lunar New Year (Tet) occasion, providing an additional more than 4,000 seats to serve people’s travel demand during the year’s biggest traditional holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Saigon Railway Transport JSC will operate SE32 from Saigon Station in Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi Station on January 24 and 25 (the 14th and 15th days of the last lunar month in the Year of the Cat), and SE11 from Hanoi to Saigon on January 26 and 27 (the 16th and 17th days of the last lunar month).



SE25 from Quang Ngai Station in central Quang Ngai province and SE29 from Quy Nhon Station in central Binh Dinh province are scheduled to run to Saigon Station on February 20 and 21 (the 11th and 12th days of the first lunar month in the Year of the Dragon).



In addition, carriages will be added to existing trains to supply another over 4,000 seats.



Tickets are sold via all channels, including the websites of www.dsvn.vn and www.vetau.com.vn, e-wallet apps, train ticket apps, stations, and ticket offices.



The company said more than 152,000 tickets have been sold since Tet train tickets for the North-South route were open for sale over two months ago.



The railway sector is offering many ticket discounts to passengers who plan to travel during the Tet occasion.

