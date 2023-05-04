More than 300,000 int’l visitors arrive in Vietnam during public holidays

More than 300,000 international tourists visiting Vietnam and around seven million domestic visitors traveling during the five-day holidays, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said on May 4.

Of these numbers, there were 3.2 million holidaymakers who stayed overnight at tourist accommodation establishments.

Total revenue from tourism was estimated at VND24,000 billion, up nine percent compared to the same period last year during the national holiday of Hung Kings Commemoration Day, Reunification Day, and International Workers’ Day from April 29 to May 3.

The occupancy rate of accommodation facilities reached 60 percent and 70 percent at peak times. A number of hotels had the percentage of occupied rooms of 95-100 percent.

The number of tourists booking foreign trips increased sharply, especially tours to Thailand, South Korea, and Bali that were sold out.

Several tourist destinations in the country saw positive signs with a remarkable increase in the number of travelers in this year’s public holiday.

This year’s Hung Kings festival was just one day before Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers' Day (May 1). The Hung Kings festival fell on Saturday, April 29, and April 30 was a Sunday, so two additional holidays on May 2 and 3 were set to compensate. Therefore, workers enjoyed a five-day holiday.

A long vacation was an opportunity for tourists to choose coastal areas, such as Da Nang, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong.

In addition, tourists tended to travel locally and took sightseeing tours to cultural and tourist areas around their localities.

The VNAT also pointed out the existing restrictions, such as traffic congestion during peak hours, booking cancellations, the quality of services that did not meet visitors’ demand due to tourist overload at popular destinations, and a shortage of tourism human resources.

However, the last public holiday saw positive signs of tourism recovery.