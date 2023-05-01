Number of tourists to Central Vietnam soars on national holidays

Provinces and cities in the central region saw a sharp increase in the number of visitors during national holidays thanks to the good weather and failing airline tickets.

As of 11 am on April 30, Than Tai Mountain Hot Spring Park in the central coastal city of Da Nangreceived more than 6,000 tourists, a three-fold increase compared to the previous day.

Son Tra Pennisula and Linh Ung Pagoda also attracted a huge number of holidaymakers.

In Hue City, the Traditional Craft Festival 2023 on Nguyen Dinh Chieu walking street along the Huong River and Hue Imperial City was also packed with local people, and domestic and foreign tourists.

Many groups of international visitors and students from schools in the city flocked to Thanh Tien paper flower-making village in Phu Mau Commune to learn about the traditional craft.

According to Director of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue province, Nguyen Van Phuc said that most hotels, motels, and homestays in Hue City were full. The province is estimated to receive about 95,000 tourists visiting Hue on Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1). The total number of visitors who made bookings is estimated at 55,500.

Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province welcomed around 5,000 tourists on the first days of the national holidays and is expected to receive 10,000 visitors in the five-day holiday from April 29 to May 3.

Besides a series of activities that have been organized every evening, the My Son Sanctuary in Duy Xuyen District is one of the destinations that lured a large number of people. The management board of the heritage site has improved the quality of tourist products to offer better services to visitors, such as increasing the number of electric vehicles carrying tourists around the site, arranging additional workers to serve travelers and help them purchase tickets with visa and scan QR codes as quickly as possible.

In Ha Tinh Province, thousands of travelers visited historical sites, religious places, and ecotourist areas on April 29-30.

According to Head of the Management Board of the Dong Loc T- Junction National Historical Monument Tran Dinh Uoc, about 5,000 people visited the relic site on April 30.

Xuan Thanh Beach also got 5,000 holidaymakers while the room capacity reached 60 percent.

In Binh Dinh Province, tourist attractions in Quy Nhon City, such as Eo Gio- Ky Co, Nhon Hai Island, Thi Nai Lagoon, Hon Kho Island, Tay Son Museum were crowded with visitors.

Additionally, Binh Dinh Tourism Festival 2023 which opened in Quy Nhon City on April 29, celebrating the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and National Tourism Year 2023 attracted over 30,000 visitors and locals.

Especially, a hot-air balloon festival themed “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” is organized for the first time on April 25 – May 5. Around 3,000-4,000, visitors have registered for scenic hot air balloon flights on April 28-30. However, the service can serve 200-500 passengers a day. The hot air balloon ride operator has got a license from the Department of Operations under the Ministry of Defense to fly hot air balloons. Passenger insurance alone is a total of VND100 million per person.

The functional departments have monitored hot air balloon flights and asked the operator to ensure the safety of passengers.