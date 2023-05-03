Visitors to Mekong Delta increase sharply during five-day holiday

The Mekong Delta localities recorded a sharp surge in arrivals and tourism turnover during the five-day holiday of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City said that the city welcomed nearly 1 million visitors, an increase of 139 percent compared to the holiday in 2022, with a total revenue of around VND523 billion (US$22.5 million) from the tourism sector, up 185 percent compared to the holiday in 2022.

In order to achieve the growth, Can Tho City launched many activities and events to lure a large number of tourists such as the 10th Southern Folk Cake Festival, Don ca tai tu (southern amateur music) festival in 2023, hot air balloon festival, and coordinated with relevant units to organize the 35th Ho Chi Minh City Television Cycling Tournament.

Especially, on April 25, the direct flight from Can Tho to Van Don (Quang Ninh Province) was officially operated with a frequency of three flights a week, facilitating tourists' travel to the Mekong Delta localities.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bac Lieu Province reported that on the occasion of Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day, the province received around 115,000 turns of visitors, an increase of 37 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The tourism revenue of the locality during the holidays reached over VND74 billion (US$3.2 million), up 23 percent over the same period last year.

Similarly, Ca Mau Province also recorded a large number of arrivals with nearly 87,700 tourists, double or more the number during the same period in 2022. Notably, the opening of the Hanoi - Ca Mau air route has contributed to attracting a lot of visitors and promoting tourism development of the province in the coming time.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Long An Province said that during the holidays, about 40,000 visitors flocked to the province, up 14 percent over the same period last year. Of these, there were about 1,000 international visitors.