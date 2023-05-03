SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Travel

Da Lat receives around 120,000 visitors during national holidays

SGGPO
Da Lat flower city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong received around 120,000 visitors during the four-day holiday from April 30-May 3, up 10.9 percent compared to the same period last year.
Da Lat receives around 120,000 visitors during national holidays ảnh 1

Visitors ride duck pedal boats in Xuan Huong Lake. (Photo: SGGP)

Of this number of tourists, the number of international travelers was estimated at 4,500, domestic holidaymakers 115,500. The number of visitors who stayed overnight at tourist accommodation establishments was 78,000.

The roads were not congested. Many accommodation facilities still had a high rate of empty rooms.

According to tourist companies, visitors tended to travel to coastal destinations, such as Vung Tau, Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, due to the hot weather.

Da Lat receives around 120,000 visitors during national holidays ảnh 2

Electric vehicles carrying tourists around Da Lat City (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the 2nd Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2023, organized from April 27 to May 3 saw a total number of visitors of about 350,000 including 130,000 tourists staying overnight.

The tourism week under the theme "Lam Dong - Majestic Plateau" featured a variety of activities with many new, rich, and attractive contents associated with the preservation and promotion of cultural identities, restoration and development of traditional craft villages of ethnic groups in the province.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Da Lat Lam Dong Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week national holidays visitors who stayed overnight at tourist accommodation establishments

Other news