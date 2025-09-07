More new, modern schools inaugurated in HCMC for new academic year

As the 2025–2026 school year commences with great anticipation, dozens of newly built schools have been inaugurated and put into operation across Ho Chi Minh City.

These educational institutions represent a multi-trillion VND investment and have been constructed to meet national standards for infrastructure and facilities.

Equipped with modern amenities, including gymnasiums, football fields, and swimming pools, the new schools are designed to fully support the 2018 General Education Curriculum.

Truong Tho Kindergarten, located in Thu Duc Ward, which was built at a cost of VND23 billion (approximately US$871,351)

Trieu Quang Phuc Primary School in Binh Hung Hoa Ward

Dang Thuy Tram Primary School, located in An Hoi Tay Ward, built with a total budget of VND61 billion (US$2.3million), features one ground floor and three upper levels, providing ample space for modern classrooms, specialized subject rooms, and recreational areas.

Vuon Thom Primary School and Binh Loi Secondary School in Binh Loi Commune

Vang Anh Kindergarten in Nha Be Commune has been outfitted with an extensive range of playground and physical education equipment tailored for preschool-age children.

Rach Dua Kindergarten, located in Rach Dua Ward. Constructed on a plot of over 7,000 square meters, the school received a total investment exceeding VND41 billion (US$1.55 million).

Lai Uyen Secondary School in Lai Uyen Commune constructed with a total investment of VND180 billion (US$6.8 million) comprises 45 classrooms along with a full suite of specialized functional rooms.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh