More new, modern schools inaugurated in HCMC for new academic year

As the 2025–2026 school year commences with great anticipation, dozens of newly built schools have been inaugurated and put into operation across Ho Chi Minh City.
These educational institutions represent a multi-trillion VND investment and have been constructed to meet national standards for infrastructure and facilities.
Equipped with modern amenities, including gymnasiums, football fields, and swimming pools, the new schools are designed to fully support the 2018 General Education Curriculum.
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh