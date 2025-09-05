HCMC’s leaders attend opening ceremony for new school year

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc attended the opening ceremony of the new 2025-2026 academic year at Tran Phu High School in Phu Tho Hoa on the morning of September 5.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc attends the opening ceremony of the new 2025-2026 academic year at Tran Phu High School in Phu Tho Hoa on the morning of September 5.

In the 2025–2026 academic year, Tran Phu High School has welcomed 17 new grade-10 classes.

Established in 1980 as a satellite campus of Nguyen Thuong Hien High School, the institution was officially renamed Tran Phu High School a year later, proudly bearing the name of the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Today, the school is equipped with 56 standard classrooms and a full range of specialized functional rooms.

On this occasion, the State President awarded the Second-Class Labor Order to Tran Phu High School in recognition of its outstanding achievements. The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city also presented the school with an 86-inch LED screen to support teaching and learning activities.

Tran Phu High School also organized a fundraising campaign to support communities affected by natural disasters and flooding, raising more than VND40 million (US$1,515).

Students attend the opening ceremony for the new school year at Tran Phu High School.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers the Second-Class Labor Order to Tran Phu High School.

Students attend the opening ceremony for the new school year at Tran Phu High School.

Also, this morning, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Vo Van Minh, attended the opening ceremony and extended his best wishes to the teachers and students of Hong Ha Secondary and High School as they begin the new academic year.

On this occasion, Hong Ha Secondary and High School was honored to receive the Second-class Labor Order and the Government’s Emulation Flag. Dr. Ha Thi Kim Sa, Chair of the School Council and Principal of the school, was awarded the Medal for the Cause of Education.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Vo Van Minh (4th, L) offers the Second-class Labor Order and the Government’s Emulation Flag to Hong Ha Secondary and High School.

Dr. Ha Thi Kim Sa, Chair of the School Council and Principal of Hong Ha Secondary and High School (L) is awarded the Medal for the Cause of Education.

Joining the joyful atmosphere shared by tens of millions of students across the country, nearly 250 students at Binh Chanh Inclusive Education Development Support Center located in Binh Hung Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, enthusiastically took part in the opening ceremony of the 2025–2026 academic year on the morning of September 5.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, expressed his joy at being part of such a special back-to-school moment alongside the students of the Binh Chanh Inclusive Education Development Support Center. He praised and commended the teachers for their unwavering dedication and resilience in overcoming challenges to fulfill their important mission of caring for and educating students with special circumstances in life.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc attends the opening ceremony of the new 2025-2026 academic year at Binh Chanh Inclusive Education Development Support Center.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his heartfelt thanks and best wishes to the teachers at the center and hoped that they will continue to strive to overcome difficulties in all circumstances and remain steadfast in fulfilling their noble mission. He also called on parents to stay engaged and work in close partnership with the school, sharing responsibility in supporting the students both academically and in their daily lives.

On this occasion, Tuoi Tre Newspaper and the Thien Tam Foundation donated VND408 million to support underprivileged students and the activities of Binh Chanh Inclusive Education Development Support Center. The Canh Cam Charity Fund also awarded 83 scholarships, each worth VND1 million, to students facing difficult circumstances at the center.

The center presented scholarships to 50 students who have overcome adversity and achieved good academic results. In addition, it launched a fundraising campaign to support communities affected by storms and flooding.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city, Tang Huu Phong attends the opening ceremony of the new 2025-2026 academic year at Binh Chanh Inclusive Education Development Support Center.

Students attend the opening ceremony of the new 2025-2026 academic year at Binh Chanh Inclusive Education Development Support Center.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to students of Binh Chanh Inclusive Education Development Support Center.

On the morning of September 5, more than 2,200 students gathered eagerly at Trung Phu High School in Phu Hoa Dong Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, to attend the opening ceremony for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Among the attendees were Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Bao Quoc; local leaders from Phu Hoa Dong Ward; as well as teachers and students of the school.

On this occasion, the State President awarded the Second-Class Labor Order to Trung Phu High School, recognizing the collective’s significant contributions to national development and education.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong offers the Second-Class Labor Order to Trung Phu High School.

Teacher Le Duc Chinh, principal of Trung Phu High School, speaks at the opening ceremony of the new 2025-2026 academic year.

Students attend the opening ceremony for the new school year at Trung Phu High School. (Photo: SGGP)

For the first time ever, on September 5, all educational institutions across Vietnam simultaneously held flag-raising ceremonies and sang the national anthem as part of the nationwide opening ceremony for the new academic year.

The event also marked the 80th anniversary of the education sector. Taking place from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m., the celebration was joined by approximately 1.7 million teachers and nearly 30 million students nationwide.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh