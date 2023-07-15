Miss Nature Vietnam 2023 launched

Miss Nature Vietnam 2023 has been launched with the goal of conserving and protecting the environment, as well as promoting green living, announced the organizer at a press conference which was held in Hanoi on July 14.

The beauty contest’s organizer, Life Wellness Jointstock Company said that the pageant themed “The Forest” is built in accordance with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership.

It aims at seeking beautiful and talented Vietnamese women to inspire a love for nature and a desire for protecting the environment, spreading green living, and caring for community health.

The final night of the beauty pageant is scheduled to take place in Phu Quoc City of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang in November.

The SDGs are no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice, and strong institutions; and partnerships for the goals.

The SDGs emphasize the interconnected environmental, social, and economic aspects of sustainable development by putting sustainability at their center.