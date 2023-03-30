Miss World Vietnam 2023 starts

The kicked-off ceremony of the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held in HCMC on March 29.

Before its official launch, the beauty contest’s organization board organized a number of promotional activities across the country. Exchanges between the organizers and audiences are scheduled to be held at universities in four major cities in the coming days, announced the organizers at the launching ceremony.

The short-list rounds will take place in May and the final round will be held in June and July.

The Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held for the first time in 2019, aiming at looking for a Vietnamese representative for the Miss World beauty pageant. Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong was crowned Miss World Vietnam 2022. The first and second runner-ups were Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc and Nguyen Phuong Nhi.