SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Miss World Vietnam 2023 starts

SGGP
The kicked-off ceremony of the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held in HCMC on March 29.
Miss World Vietnam 2023 starts ảnh 1
The kicked-off ceremony of the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest

Before its official launch, the beauty contest’s organization board organized a number of promotional activities across the country. Exchanges between the organizers and audiences are scheduled to be held at universities in four major cities in the coming days, announced the organizers at the launching ceremony.

The short-list rounds will take place in May and the final round will be held in June and July.

Miss World Vietnam 2023 starts ảnh 2

Top three at Miss World Vietnam 2022 pageant and the head of the organization board of the 2023 edition (2nd, R) attend the kicked-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held for the first time in 2019, aiming at looking for a Vietnamese representative for the Miss World beauty pageant. Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong was crowned Miss World Vietnam 2022. The first and second runner-ups were Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc and Nguyen Phuong Nhi.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Miss World Vietnam 2023 short-list rounds beauty contest pageant

Other news

Photo Gallery

Some 3,000 people join Ao Dai parade in HCMC

It is estimated at least 3,000 people joined the Ao Dai parade yesterday at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 within the framework of the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2023.