French pianist David Greilsammer to return to Vietnam for concerts in July

Under the program, the French pianist is set to participate in performances in Hanoi on July 5, Hue City on July 7, Da Nang on July 8, Da Lat on July 10, and culminate at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (Idecaf) in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 on July 11.

During his upcoming performances, David Greilsammer will present classical masterpieces, such as the first part of Davidsbündlertänze by Robert Schumann, a suite of romantic, fantastical, and deeply emotional dances which symbolize the composer’s passionate love for his fiancée; “Les fées sont d’exquises danseuses” (The Fairies Are Exquisite Dancers) by Claude Debussy, a piece featuring delicate grace and subtlety, evocative of the graceful movements of fairies; Prélude No.1 and No.2 by George Gershwin, imbued with jazzy flair and the unmistakable spirit of New York, both free-spirited and fiery; the Courante in D minor by Henry Purcell, a fast and elegant dance which is emblematic of the English Baroque style, evoking the splendor and gaiety of 18th-century royal court balls; “the alluring Forlane from Le Tombeau de Couperin” by French master Maurice Ravel, full of brilliance and French refinement and others.

David Greilsammer is widely known as one of the pioneering and courageous conductors and pianists in the contemporary music scene. He has been invited to perform at some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls, where he presents his innovative projects, groundbreaking expressions, and revolutionary artistic encounters between different genres and artistic fields.

Greilsammer is known for bringing a distinctive and imaginative flair to his performances of major symphonic masterpieces, ranging from Beethoven and Ravel to Shostakovich and Stravinsky. As a conductor, he is deeply passionate about both Baroque and contemporary repertoire.

David Greilsammer has appeared both as conductor and soloist with numerous acclaimed orchestras around the world. In 2022, he was appointed principal conductor and music director of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Medellín in Colombia, one of Latin America’s leading symphonic ensembles. That same year, he was honored with a Grammy Award and the Classical: NEXT Innovation Award, recognizing his groundbreaking contributions to the field of classical music and his commitment to creative projects.

