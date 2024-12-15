Miracle of high determination and unity

The 500kV Circuit-3 power transmission line project from Quang Trach in Quang Binh Province to Pho Noi in Hung Yen Province was completed and put into operation thanks to the high determination and unity of relevant authorities and local residents.
Remarkably, this project was finished in just six months thanks to rapid construction.
It is also rare to see a project that mobilizes all forces, has extensive collaboration, unanimous from the Government to the people.
This miracle was achieved thanks to the decisive and close direction and attention from the leadership of the Party, the State, the National Assembly, the Government and local authorities.
On the construction site, the workforce, primarily electricity sector staff from various provinces and cities across the country, worked hard day and night, enduring harsh weather and challenging terrain with a high working spirit.
The mottos became deeply embedded in the spirit of the workers during building the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line.
At the project's summary conference on December 8, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assessed that the success of the 500kV Circuit-3 power transmission line project not only showcased the technical level and reputation of Vietnam's electricity sector but also affirmed confidence and resilience.
By Duy Cuong, Minh Phong, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong