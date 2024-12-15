Miracle of high determination and unity

The 500kV Circuit-3 power transmission line project from Quang Trach in Quang Binh Province to Pho Noi in Hung Yen Province was completed and put into operation thanks to the high determination and unity of relevant authorities and local residents.

The intersection point between the 500kV Quang Trach - Pho Noi transmission line and the 250kV line on Hoanh Son. (Photo: SGGP)

Remarkably, this project was finished in just six months thanks to rapid construction.

It is also rare to see a project that mobilizes all forces, has extensive collaboration, unanimous from the Government to the people.

This miracle was achieved thanks to the decisive and close direction and attention from the leadership of the Party, the State, the National Assembly, the Government and local authorities.

On the construction site, the workforce, primarily electricity sector staff from various provinces and cities across the country, worked hard day and night, enduring harsh weather and challenging terrain with a high working spirit.

The mottos became deeply embedded in the spirit of the workers during building the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, workers and engineers express determination to complete the 500kV Circuit 3 transmission line project from Quang Trach in Quang Binh Province to the connection point of Pho Noi in Hung Yen Province. (Photo: SGGP)

At the project's summary conference on December 8, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assessed that the success of the 500kV Circuit-3 power transmission line project not only showcased the technical level and reputation of Vietnam's electricity sector but also affirmed confidence and resilience.

Pole foundations are built on challenging terrain through Nam Dan District in the province of Nghe An. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth union members of Ha Tinh Province assist residents in relocating houses and livestock facilities to clear the corridor for the 500kV Circuit 3 transmission line, Quang Trach - Pho Noi, through Cam Thach Commune, Cam Xuyen District in the province of Ha Tinh. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers are clinging to the pole, working tirelessly. (Photo: SGGP)

A meal of the workforces on the construction site of Pole 381, Dien Loi Commune, Dien Chau District in Nghe An Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The working spirit of "overcoming the sun and the rain" on the construction site of the project section through Dong Son District in the province of Thanh Hoa (Photo: SGGP)

Quang Binh Power Company employees are providing support at Pole 381, Dien Loi Commune, Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Engineers are operating the power system at the 500kV Thanh Hoa substation. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers overcome the heat to construct the 500kV Circuit 3 transmission line, a section through Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The 500kV Thanh Hoa substation is a crucial node in transmitting power from the Central region to the Northern region. (Photo: SGGP)

By Duy Cuong, Minh Phong, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong