Ministry seeks materials for HCMC–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway expansion

The Ministry of Construction has requested assistance from Dong Thap Province to ensure sufficient construction materials for the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway.

On March 20, the Ministry of Construction sent an official document to the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee requesting support for construction materials for the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway expansion project.

According to the ministry, investors and contractors implementing the project are facing difficulties due to a shortage of construction materials. The Ministry of Construction therefore asked Dong Thap authorities to direct relevant departments and agencies to consider providing assistance, particularly with sand supplies needed for the project.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway passes through Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh Province and Dong Thap Province.

The Ministry of Construction will instruct project investors and contractors to closely coordinate with local authorities to promptly resolve any challenges during implementation.

The expressway, passing through Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh and Dong Thap provinces, is part of the North–South Eastern corridor. It plays a crucial role in connecting regions, promoting socio-economic development, and ensuring national defense for Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta.

Construction of the project began on December 19, 2025, and is expected to be completed in 2028.

The Ministry of Construction is actively directing investors and related units to complete procedures quickly and accelerate construction.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong