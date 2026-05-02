Prime Minister orders further administrative reform to boost growth

The Prime Minister has ordered an urgent review to slash administrative hurdles across four key sectors, aiming to halve compliance costs and catalyze double-digit economic growth.

The officials at the Public Administrative Service Center of Saigon Ward are guiding residents in carrying out administrative procedures. (Photo: Ngo Binh)

On May 2, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong signed Official Dispatch No. 3905/VPCP-CDS, which was sent to the Ministers of the ministries of Public Security, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, and Justice. This dispatch conveyed the Prime Minister's directives regarding the ongoing review, reduction, and simplification of administrative procedures.

The dispatch indicated that on April 29, the Government released eight resolutions aimed at reducing, decentralizing, and simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions across various sectors overseen by 14 ministries and ministerial-level agencies.

In order to achieve further significant reductions, especially in four critical areas such as fire prevention and firefighting, the establishment and operation of industrial parks and clusters, environmental impact assessments, and construction licensing, which are essential for supporting double-digit growth targets, the Prime Minister instructed the relevant ministers to promptly review the applicable regulations. They are expected to report back to the Prime Minister by May 10 regarding the current status of these procedures including authority, sequence, methods, documentation, and processing times, assess the outcomes of recent simplifications, and suggest additional reductions.

These reports will also be sent to the Ministry of Justice for independent evaluation.

The Minister of Justice is tasked with leading the assessment of these ministerial reports and proposing further simplification plans to the Prime Minister by May 12.

Previously, the Government issued eight resolutions resulting in the abolition of 184 administrative procedures, the decentralization of 134 procedures to local authorities, and the simplification of 349 others. This has effectively reduced central-level administrative procedures to 27 percent. Regarding business conditions, 890 were abolished and four were simplified. The implementation is expected to reduce processing time and compliance costs for affected parties by more than 50 percent compared to 2024.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan