Prime Minister assigns 20 strategic tasks to ministries

Prime Ministerial Decision No. 808/QD-TTg has assigned 20 strategic technology development tasks to 10 ministries and central agencies, marking a major push to strengthen Vietnam’s technological self-reliance and address key national challenges.

The initiative spans agriculture, energy, healthcare, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing. Ministries are required to submit detailed implementation plans by June 30, 2026, while the Ministry of Science and Technology will oversee monitoring and evaluation.

In the agriculture and environment sector, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will lead efforts to develop next-generation plant and animal breeds using gene and biotechnology. The ministry will also focus on mastering new veterinary vaccines and agricultural biological products, while establishing a national traceability system for agricultural goods.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with modernizing the national power system through the use of green and smart fuels to strengthen energy security. Additional priorities include upgrading industrial value chains to increase domestic production capacity and promoting smart logistics and data-driven trade systems.

In healthcare and biotechnology, the Ministry of Health will spearhead the development of next-generation human vaccines, cell therapies for chronic and incurable diseases, and personalized medicine technologies, including 3D-printed medical devices.

Several projects target infrastructure and digital transformation. The Ministry of Construction will develop technologies for high-speed railway construction, while the Ministry of Education and Training will build a national education platform integrating controlled artificial intelligence applications.

The Ministry of Public Security has been assigned responsibility for developing a secure domestic cloud platform to support digital transformation and for strengthening cybersecurity protections for national digital infrastructure.

Advanced technology initiatives include the development of self-reliant artificial intelligence capabilities under the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as research into unmanned aerial vehicle management and suppression systems led jointly by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will also oversee efforts to master next-generation 5G infrastructure, while the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology will develop Earth observation satellite clusters. The State Bank of Vietnam has been tasked with applying artificial intelligence to banking supervision and financial risk management.

The decision reflects the Government’s broader strategy to accelerate technological independence and strengthen Vietnam’s competitiveness in critical strategic sectors.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated By Anh Quan