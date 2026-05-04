Traffic surges as holidaymakers return to cities

As the April 30, May 1 holiday ended, millions of people rushed back to major cities, causing heavy traffic on highways.

On May 3, people from across the country began returning to major urban centers, particularly Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, to prepare for the new workweek. Traffic volume surged on highways and national roads, but effective coordination by authorities helped maintain overall flow.

Vehicles are guided into the emergency lane on the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Phuc)

In Ho Chi Minh City, traffic increased significantly at major gateways from midday, with congestion reported on the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong and Trung Luong–My Thuan expressways. As traffic intensified toward the evening, authorities even directed vehicles into emergency lanes to ease pressure.

In Hanoi, vehicle volume also rose sharply on routes leading into the city, including the Noi Bai–Lao Cai and Hai Phong–Quang Ninh expressways. While traffic remained stable overall, localized congestion occurred on key urban roads such as Ring Road 3, Nguyen Xien and Giai Phong during peak hours.

Other major routes, including expressways in the Central and Southern regions, also experienced heavy traffic, with authorities implementing flexible measures to ensure smooth movement.

According to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, 177 traffic accidents were recorded nationwide during the holiday, resulting in 95 deaths and 114 injuries, significantly lower than the same period last year. Authorities also handled more than 53,800 traffic violations.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong