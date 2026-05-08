Warning issued over trampling of nearshore coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay

Coral reefs near the Hon Chong coastline in Khanh Hoa are facing growing pressure from spontaneous swimming and recreational activities by residents and tourists, prompting urgent calls for stronger conservation measures.

Coral reefs in the Hon Chong marine area lie adjacent to a public swimming beach frequented by local residents.

In early May, low tide exposed extensive seagrass beds, juvenile coral clusters, and nearshore coral reefs along the Hon Chong coastal area in Bac Nha Trang Ward. Large numbers of visitors entered the reef zone to collect shellfish and catch small fish, raising concerns over direct damage to the fragile marine ecosystem.

According to the Nha Trang Bay Management Board, the Hon Chong marine area contains roughly 4.8 hectares of coral reefs with 62 species belonging to 12 coral families. Brain corals dominate the ecosystem with 17 recorded species, followed by staghorn corals with 14 species and boulder corals with nine species. The reef system remains relatively healthy, with an average coral cover of 32.4 percent, while several sections reach as high as 65.7 percent.

Particularly significant is the presence of eight species of elkhorn coral, making Hon Chong one of the most biologically diverse coral habitats in Nha Trang Bay.

Spontaneous swimming and recreational activities by residents and tourists could negatively affect the coral reef ecosystem.

Beyond coral reefs, the area also supports seagrass and marine algae ecosystems distributed close to shore among rocky outcrops and reef formations.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Minh Tan, Deputy Head of the Conservation Department under the Nha Trang Bay Management Board, said the rocky shoreline serves as a natural boundary between the beach and coral reefs located more than 200 meters offshore. Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., when tides recede, large crowds gather in the area, increasing the risk of trampling and damaging coastal reefs.

To safeguard the marine ecosystem, authorities have intensified mobile awareness campaigns along Pham Van Dong Street and Hon Chong Beach, while patrol teams regularly remind visitors to avoid entering sensitive reef zones. Officials have also deployed mobile loudspeakers and installed eight warning signs in vulnerable areas.

Coral reefs and seagrass beds in the Hon Chong coastal area

Local authorities in Bac Nha Trang Ward are coordinating with universities and colleges to strengthen environmental education. In the coming period, conservation agencies will continue urging residents and tourists not to step on coral reefs or exploit marine resources within sensitive ecosystems, aiming to preserve Hon Chong’s coral habitats for the long term.

Residents and tourists wading in shallow waters may unintentionally enter sensitive coral ecosystem zones.

Large numbers of residents and visitors walk farther offshore for recreation during low tide.

An aerial view of coral reefs near the Hon Chong coastline in Nha Trang

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Thuy Doan