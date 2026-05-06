HCMC to launch 13 bus routes to Long Thanh Airport

HCMC is planning to roll out 13 new bus routes connecting directly to Long Thanh International Airport.

HCMC is planning to roll out 13 new bus routes connecting directly to Long Thanh International Airport, forming a high-quality airport bus network designed to prioritise speed, efficiency and passenger comfort.

According to the municipal Department of Construction, the proposed system will serve as a new public transport backbone linking the future airport – the country’s largest aviation infrastructure project – with key urban hubs, interprovincial bus stations and major tourism destinations.

Rather than focusing solely on the number of routes, the plan emphasises operational efficiency. The buses will run along major traffic corridors, limiting stops and reducing travel time, with service standards aimed at matching airport bus systems in major international cities.

The network will connect strategic points including Tan Son Nhat International Airport, large coach terminals such as Mien Dong New Bus Station and Mien Tay Bus Station, as well as urban areas and coastal tourism hotspots like Vung Tau and Ho Tram.

Compared to traditional bus services, the new routes will adopt an airport bus model with improved quality. Several lines will only stop at major transit points instead of picking up passengers along the way, helping shorten journey times. Vehicles will range from nine to 80 seats, and those operating on expressways will not allow standing passengers.

The proposed network includes routes such as Saigon Bus Station – Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat – Long Thanh, Binh Duong Bus Station – Long Thanh, Mien Dong New Bus Station – Long Thanh, and Tan Son Nhat – Thu Thiem – Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

Additional routes will link Tan Son Nhat with Ba Son Bridge, Long Son and Long Hai; connect Cho Lon with Phu My, Dat Do and Phuoc Hai; and extend services from Vung Tau, the former District 8 in HCMC and Bau Bang to Long Thanh. Other routes will serve corridors between Long Thanh and coastal areas including Phước Hải, Long Hai and Ho Tram.

In parallel, four existing bus routes along National Highway 51 – numbered 60-3, 72-1, 72-2B and 172 – are expected to have their itineraries adjusted to improve connectivity to the airport.

A shutter bus from Terminal 1, Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport. Ho Chi Minh City is planning to roll out 13 new bus routes connecting directly to Long Thanh International Airport. Photo: dantri.com.vn

The rollout will be implemented in three phases in line with passenger demand and the airport’s operational timeline. In the first phase, scheduled from the third quarter of this year, four existing routes will be connected and two airport express lines – Saigon Bus Station – Long Thanh and Tan Son Nhat – Long Thanh – will be launched to facilitate direct travel and transfers between the two airports.

The second phase, beginning in 2027, will introduce five additional routes, including connections from Binh Duong and the Mien Dong New Bus Station, as well as links between Tan Son Nhat, Thu Thiem and Vung Tau.

By the final phase, expected in the fourth quarter of 2027, the remaining six routes will be completed once passenger volumes stabilise.

As the routes extend across provincial boundaries, the plan will require consultation with the Ministry of Construction and coordination between HCMC and Dong Nai Province to finalise network design and operator selection criteria.

With railway and metro connections to Long Thanh not expected to be completed until after 2030, the bus network is set to play a central role in transporting passengers during the airport’s early years of operation.

Beyond serving airport travellers, the system is also intended to function as a feeder network for future metro lines, laying the groundwork for a multi-modal public transport system.

The Long Thanh International Airport project spans roughly 5,000 hectares with a total investment of nearly VND337 trillion (approximately US$13.2 billion). Its first phase is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2026. Currently, access to the site relies mainly on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway and National Highways 1 and 51, while rail and metro projects remain in the preparation stage.

VNA