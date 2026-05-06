Temporary operation of rest stops on North-South Expressway set for this month

Department for Road of Vietnam urges faster rest stop construction and temporary operations on the eastern North–South Expressway in May.

The Department for Road of Vietnam has requested investors and project developers to urgently complete rest stop facilities and put sections of the eastern North–South Expressway into temporary operation within this month.

According to the agency, many rest stops are delayed, with only a few partly operating and most missing fuel and charging stations.

The administration also pointed out several design shortcomings, particularly in traffic organization at entry and exit points, which pose potential safety risks. A notable example is the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon rest stop at Km77+820.

A rest stop on the North–South Expressway

Delays are mainly due to investor-related issues, including slow implementation, incomplete procedures, limited construction, and unresolved contractor disputes.

To meet deadlines, the Department for Road of Vietnam urged investors to accelerate construction and complete facilities for temporary operation in May.

For the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon rest stop specifically, relevant units have been asked to extend acceleration and deceleration lanes near the Hoai Nhon interchange, ensuring they run parallel to the main route before merging or diverging, in order to avoid traffic conflicts and enhance safety.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong