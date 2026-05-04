Phase 1 of Long Thanh Int'l Airport to be put into commercial operation in 2026

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a meeting to review progress, address obstacles and bottlenecks, and accelerate the implementation of phase 1 of the investment project to build Long Thanh Int'l Airport on May 4 at the Government Headquarters.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the meeting on Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport is expected to be put into commercial operation in 2026.

The overall construction volume has reached approximately 76 percent. A number of key components have been completed and are ready for operation, including the headquarters of state management agencies, the air traffic control tower, Runway No. 1, taxiways, aircraft aprons, the aircraft fuel supply system, and the transport connectivity infrastructure.

Pursuant to Resolution No. 174/2024/QH15 of the National Assembly, phase 1 of the investment project for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport is required to be completed in 2026. However, the project is currently facing a number of difficulties and bottlenecks. Notably, legal violations by certain organizations and individuals have occurred during the implementation process, significantly affecting construction progress and posing a high risk of failing to complete the project on schedule.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed the need to resolutely handle violations in strict accordance with the law, with no prohibited zones and no exceptions, while simultaneously adopting appropriate and timely measures to remove difficulties and bottlenecks, ensuring that the project implementation is not delayed, stalled, or disrupted.

He requested that ministries, sectors, and relevant agencies thoroughly grasp and implement the guiding spirit set forth by the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 24-KL/TW dated April 13, 2026, on continuing to remove difficulties and obstacles for delayed and prolonged projects. Accordingly, the Politburo agreed in principle to allow the consideration, handling, and resolution of bottlenecks in parallel with the process of addressing the responsibilities of violating collectives and individuals, ensuring that violations are not legalized, no new violations arise, and appropriate measures are in place to remedy damages.

The Prime Minister noted that the project has so far reached approximately 76 percent completion, equivalent to around VND70 trillion (US$2.66 billion). Any stagnation would result in significant waste and losses, seriously affecting investment efficiency as well as undermining public and business confidence.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung underscored that the objective of completing the project and putting it into commercial operation in 2026 is a mandatory task that must be fulfilled. Accordingly, ministries, sectors, localities, the investor, and relevant entities must thoroughly internalize and strictly implement the directives, ensuring progress, quality, and efficiency and under no circumstances allowing delays, waste, or losses to occur.

In the immediate term, the Prime Minister requested that ministries, sectors, and relevant agencies prioritize the prompt and definitive resolution of two key issues: consolidating the positions of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Airports Corporation of Vietnam to enhance accountability and the effectiveness of leadership and administration and removing obstacles to enable immediate payments to contractors for completed work volumes.

He requested the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam to direct the Department for Investigation of Corruption, Smuggling, and Economic Crimes (C03) to urgently accelerate the investigation and handling of violations and irregularities arising during the project’s implementation, ensuring clear identification of responsible individuals, tasks, and accountability while creating favorable conditions for project packages to be carried out in line with the set schedule.

He also tasked the Ministry of Finance of Vietnam with directing its working group to remove obstacles in payment procedures, to approve the personnel policy of ACV before May 7, and, on that basis, for ACV to promptly complete the consolidation of its organizational and personnel structure.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) bears full responsibility for the progress and quality of Component Project 3 and other related tasks. It is required to develop a detailed implementation plan and schedule and to provide weekly reports to relevant ministries and agencies for coordination and direction. Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province are requested to provide additional human resources where necessary.

Notably, the current difficulties and bottlenecks fall within the authority of the investor; therefore, ACV must take the initiative in coordinating with ministries, agencies, localities, and contractors to devise appropriate solutions, ensuring that the project implementation schedule is not affected.

The Prime Minister assigned Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc to directly oversee and direct the related tasks.

By Lam Nguyen, Thanh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh