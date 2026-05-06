Resolutions of 16th National Assembly, its Standing Committee announced

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has officially published a series of resolutions issued by the 16th National Assembly and its Standing Committee.

Pursuant to Clause 2, Article 43 of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Normative Documents, Clause 3, Article 9 of the National Assembly’s session regulations, and Article 96 of the working regulations of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Sai Gon Giai Phong respectfully introduces key resolutions adopted by the 16th National Assembly and its Standing Committee.

Notably, Resolution No. 1/2026/UBTVQH16 adjusts the 2026 legislative program, ensuring alignment with evolving governance and policy priorities. Meanwhile, Resolution No. 252/NQ-UBTVQH16 provides for the establishment of the People’s Court and People’s Procuracy of Dong Nai City, marking an important step in strengthening the local judicial system.

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In the economic sphere, Resolution No. 19/2026/QH16 introduces several provisions related to environmental protection tax, value-added tax and special consumption tax on gasoline, oil and aviation fuel, reflecting efforts to balance fiscal policy with environmental considerations.

The National Assembly has also outlined its oversight agenda through Resolution No. 22/2026/QH16, which sets the supervision program for 2027.

In addition, Resolution No. 23/2026/QH16 establishes a supervisory delegation to examine the implementation of policies and laws on the management and use of public assets, particularly office headquarters, following administrative restructuring.

Cultural development remains a priority under Resolution No. 28/2026/QH16, which focuses on advancing Vietnamese culture in the new period. Furthermore, Resolution No. 30/2026/QH16 officially establishes Dong Nai City, contributing to administrative restructuring and regional development.

Source: SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong