Expansion project of HCMC - Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway approved

Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh has just signed a decision to approve the expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model.

The expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway is approved.

The road has a total length of 96.13 kilometers, starting at the Cho Dem intersection in Binh Chanh District in Ho Chi Minh City and ending at the northern entrance of My Thuan Bridge 2 in Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province.

The eight-lane Trung Luong—My Thuan section will have a design speed of 120 km/h, while the six-lane section will have a design speed of 100 km/h.

The project requires approximately 1,037 hectares of land, including 955 hectares of cleared land in phase 1 and an additional 82 hectares in the next phase. It will be implemented from 2024 to 2028.

The total investment for the project is approximately VND39,800 billion (US$1.56 billion), including an owner's equity of VND5,970 billion (US$234 million), accounting for 15 percent of the total investment, and VND33,830 billion (US$1.32 billion) from loans and other legally mobilized funds, accounting for 85 percent of the total investment.

The project is proposed by a consortium of companies consisting of Deo Ca Group Joint Stock Company, Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company, Tasco Joint Stock Company, Hoang Long Construction Investment Corporation, and CII Services and Investment One Member Limited Company.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway aims to reduce traffic congestion, connect with the other ongoing projects in the region to create a transportation network in the Southern Key Economic Zone, and gradually complete the expressway network in the Mekong Delta.

